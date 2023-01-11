 Skip navigation
Top News

Terron Armstead “working around the clock” to be able to play Sunday

  
Published January 11, 2023 09:55 AM
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead has missed the last two games with a variety of injuries and he provided an update on his outlook for this week on Wednesday.

Armstead has been listed with foot, hip, knee, and pectoral injuries in recent weeks and he told reporters that a doctor recommended he have season-ending foot surgery after Week One of the season. Armstead said that the leg issues have been the particular problem for him and said that it’s “not a pain thing” that’s keeping him out.

He said it’s a muscle functioning issue and that he’ll do anything possible to make it back onto the field against Buffalo.

“Working around the clock, trying to do everything I can . Been dealing with quite a bit this year. I want nothing more than to be out there with my guys in Buffalo on Sunday,” Armstead said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Armstead missed four games overall this season and that number moving to five this weekend won’t help Miami’s chances of pulling off an upset.