Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard joined the pro-grass chorus

Where are the players who prefer turf to grass?

While we wait for someone/anyone to let it be known that they prefer the fake stuff to the real stuff, we’ll be posting anything and everything we see from players who prefer grass to turf.

Earlier in the week, Dolphins tackle Terron Armstead and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard expressed a clear preference for grass.

“The turf does not give,” Howard told reporters on Wednesday, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “So grass, you know, you can give, you can sink in, especially with me. I had a history of like my knees and stuff, so it’s kind of hard just playing on turf because it’s like, it’s like just it keeps pounding and there’s wear-and-tear on the knees.”

Howard hit the nail on the head regarding the debate that really doesn’t have two sides.

“I don’t feel like it’s changing no matter how much we’ve talked about it,” Howard said. “It’s cheaper.”

Armstead agreed.

“I’m a grass fan,” Armstead said Wednesday, via Schad. “Always been always been a fan of grass. I don’t know what the analytics are about, you know, spikes on the turf or grass. I’m a fan of grass. I played this game forever since I was five years old on grass.”

Tight end Durham Smythe and receiver River Cracraft agreed with their teammates. No one disagreed. We’ve yet to find any NFL player who disagrees.

Are there any?