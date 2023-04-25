 Skip navigation
Terry Fontenot: This is the most uncertain draft it has been

  
Published April 25, 2023 12:32 PM
April 24, 2023 04:37 PM
NBC Sports Edge’s Connor Rogers and Eric Froton pick their favorite players in the 2023 NFL Draft class and the players they’re lower on as well as examine Bijan Robinson’s potential fit with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have so many players mocked to them that a draft “expert” might as well throw a dart at the dart board with closed eyes. It could be Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith, Iowa defensive end Lukas Van Ness, Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson or somebody else entirely.

Since they draft eighth overall, the Falcons don’t even know who will remain for them when they are on the clock.

“This is the most uncertain it has been, in my opinion,” Fontenot said of this week’s draft, via NFL Media.

The Falcons have talked to teams ahead of them about moving up and teams behind them about moving back. They could stay put.

Fontenot was not revealing anything Tuesday other than to allow that they are looking for the “best player available” and “impact players.”

“We never want anyone to be able to read this transcript and get any kind of tip on what we’re going to do,” Fontenot said.

The Falcons have Desmond Ridder, whom they drafted in 2022, and Taylor Heinicke among the quarterbacks on their roster, but they aren’t ruling out taking a quarterback.

“We are not going to close any doors,” Fontenot said. “We won’t close any doors. We are not closing the door on any position.”