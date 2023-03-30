Terry Fontenot: We’re excited to add Scotty Miller to the mix

The Falcons have added some speed from a division rival by signing receiver Scotty Miller.

The one-year deal, which was reported earlier this week, became official on Thursday, Atlanta announced.

Miller, who spent his first four seasons with the Buccaneers, brings another dimension to the Falcons’ offense, which will have second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder at the helm in 2023.

“He’s quick, he’s athletic and he can run,” Falcons G.M. Terry Fontenot said this week at the league meeting, via Tori McElhaney of the team’s website. “He has shown the ability to make plays. That came together pretty quick and we’re excited to add him to the mix .”

Miller’s most productive season was 2020, when he caught 33 passes for 501 yards with three touchdowns.

He had 23 receptions for 185 yards for Tampa Bay in 2022.