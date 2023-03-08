 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans claim E.J. Perry off waivers

  
Published March 8, 2023 12:17 PM
nbc_pft_caseriointv_230228
February 28, 2023 12:44 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Houston Texans G.M. Nick Caserio to unpack what drew him to DeMeco Ryans, how the team is approaching the QB situation and more.

The Texans are expected to use their first draft selection on their quarterback of the future, but before Wednesday, they had only one player at the position under contract for 2023.

Two-year starter Davis Mills is under contract for 2023.

He now is joined in the quarterbacks room by E.J. Perry.

The Texans claimed Perry off waivers from the Jaguars on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Perry spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad, and they signed him to a futures contract in January.

He originally agreed to terms with the Eagles after going undrafted last year but opted not to sign once the Eagles agreed to a deal with another rookie. Perry signed with the Jaguars a short time later.

He has never played a regular-season game.

The Jaguars re-signed C.J. Beathard earlier this year, so he’s in line to return as Trevor Lawrence‘s backup in 2023. Nathan Rourke is now the only other quarterback under contract in Jacksonville.