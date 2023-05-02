 Skip navigation
Texans claim Tyree Gillespie off waivers

  
Published May 2, 2023 01:31 PM
Safety Tyree Gillespie was deemed expendable by the Jaguars on Monday, but he found a new NFL home on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that Gillespie has been claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

Gillespie was a 2021 fourth-round pick by the Raiders and he was traded to the Titans last August. He was claimed off of waivers by the Jaguars after failing to make the Titans.

Gillespie played three games on special teams for the Jags during the regular season. He also had eight tackles in 11 games for the Raiders during his rookie season.

The Texans drafted safety Brandon Hill in the seventh round this year. Jalen Pitre, Jimmie Ward, Eric Murray, M.J. Stewart, and Grayland Arnold are also part of the safety group for the Texans.