Texans, Colts send small contingents to Ohio State’s Pro Day

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans, Colts send small contingents to Ohio State’s Pro Day

  
Published March 22, 2023 08:18 AM
nbc_pft_panthersdraft_230322
March 22, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why they feel it’ll be a close decision between C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Panthers have a huge contingent at Ohio State’s Pro Day, where the main attraction is quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to Carolina with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the other two teams with high picks and needs at quarterback -- the Texans and Colts -- are taking a different approach.

While the Panthers have a whopping 14 people at Ohio State including the owners, head coach, general manager and several other key officials, the Colts have only area scout Mike Lacy, while the Texans have college scouting director James Liipfert, national scout John Ritcher and area scout Blaise Taggert, according to Albert Breer of SI.com.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Colts and Texans aren’t hoping to draft Stroud, but it does show that different teams take different approaches to their pre-draft process.

Other noteworthy officials at Ohio State’s Pro Day include Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider, Bills GM Brandon Beane, Commanders GM Martin Mayhew, Giants head coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler, Saints head coach Dennis Allen and GM Mickey Loomis, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and GM Omar Khan, and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and GM Ran Carthon.