Texans complete interview with Ben Johnson

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had his first head coaching interview on Thursday.

The Texans announced on Thursday afternoon that they have completed an interview with Johnson. The interview was virtual as teams cannot start holding in-person interviews with currently employed coaches until after the Wild Card round is over.

Johnson was promoted to offensive coordinator this year and the Lions had one of the league’s most productive offenses with him calling the shots. That has made him a popular target in this year’s coaching searches as the Panthers and Colts have also requested interviews with him.

Johnson is the first candidate to interview with the Texans. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown are also on their list of interview requests.