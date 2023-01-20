 Skip navigation
Texans complete interview with DeMeco Ryans

  
Published January 20, 2023 04:23 PM
The Texans announced Friday they have completed an interview with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans is in his second year as defensive coordinator and sixth season on Kyle Shanahan’s staff with San Francisco. Ryans guided the league’s top defense in 2022. The 49ers finished No. 1 in points allowed and No. 1 in yards allowed and have the frontrunner for defensive player of the year in defensive end Nick Bosa.

He is a favorite of Texans’ fans, fondly remembered for the six seasons he played in Houston. Ryans was defensive rookie of the year in 2006 and twice made the Pro Bowl during his time with the team.

All five teams with openings have expressed interest in Ryans.

The Texans also have completed interviews with Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, former Saints coach Sean Payton and Eagles offensive coordinator Steve Steichen.

They have scheduled an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.