Texans complete interview with Thomas Brown

  
Published January 17, 2023 09:58 AM
January 17, 2023 10:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Jim Harbaugh’s move to remain at the college level and explain why the head coach ultimately landed on that decision.

Houston has finished another interview for its head coaching vacancy.

The Texans announced they’ve completed an interview with Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown on Tuesday.

Brown has been with the Rams for the last three seasons. He began his tenure as the club’s running backs coach before adding assistant head coach to his title in 2021. He started 2022 coaching Los Angeles’ tight ends but moved back over to help out the RBs room later on in the season, particularly after Ra’Shaad Samples departed the organization to become the running backs coach at Arizona State.

Brown also spent years coaching in the college ranks, with some of his stops being South Carolina, Miami, and Georgia.

Houston has also spoken with interviewed Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, former Saints head coach Sean Payton, and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

The club has also requested to speak with 49ers defensive coordinator — and former Texans player — DeMeco Ryans and the team has also requested an interview with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.