Texans lead Panthers 7-6 at halftime in showdown between C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young

For the first time, the top three draft picks are playing in the same game as rookies. The Panthers took Bryce Young first, with the Texans taking C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson second and third.

The first half was a defensive battle with Houston taking a 7-6 lead into the locker room after Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro missed an extra point.

The Texans had 103 yards and the Panthers 131, with Stroud 10-of-14 for 75 yards and Young 13-of-19 for 131 yards and a touchdown. Anderson has two tackles, including a tackle for loss.

Houston struck first on a 1-yard run by fullback Andrew Beck with 13:13 left in the second quarter.

The Texans had a goal line stand on Carolina’s third possession. From the Houston 5, Chuba Hubbard had runs of 3, 1 and minus-1 before Young threw incomplete on fourth down from the 2.

But Carolina broke through on its next drive.

The nine-play, 60-yard drive was capped by Young’s 1-yard pass to Tommy Tremble on third-and-goal. Pineiro missed the PAT wide right to keep the Texans in the lead.