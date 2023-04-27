 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texans’ pick at No. 2 remains a mystery

  
Published April 27, 2023 02:33 AM
It’s the morning of the 2023 NFL draft, and Bryce Young looks like a lock to be the No. 1 pick. But no one seems to know what’s happening at No. 2.

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis are favored to go No. 2 at different sports books.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who for most of the pre-draft process looked like the likely No. 2 pick, now seems to be a long shot at No. 2. And if Stroud does go second, it could be another team trading up, not the Texans, taking him.

A franchise quarterback can affect a team so much more than any other player at any other position that it’s hard to believe one of the quarterbacks won’t be the second pick. But Anderson and Wilson are attractive options to the Texans, who are keeping everything close to the vest on the day of the draft.