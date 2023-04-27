Texans’ pick at No. 2 remains a mystery

It’s the morning of the 2023 NFL draft, and Bryce Young looks like a lock to be the No. 1 pick. But no one seems to know what’s happening at No. 2.

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson, Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis are favored to go No. 2 at different sports books.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, who for most of the pre-draft process looked like the likely No. 2 pick, now seems to be a long shot at No. 2. And if Stroud does go second, it could be another team trading up, not the Texans, taking him.

A franchise quarterback can affect a team so much more than any other player at any other position that it’s hard to believe one of the quarterbacks won’t be the second pick. But Anderson and Wilson are attractive options to the Texans, who are keeping everything close to the vest on the day of the draft.