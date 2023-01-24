Texans set second interview with Ejiro Evero

The Texans’ search for a new head coach is moving on to a second round of interviews this week and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero remains in the hunt.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Evero has scheduled a second interview with Houston. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is also set for a second meeting with the team.

Evero has interviewed with all five teams that are currently looking for head coaches and this is the first word of a second interview for him.

The Texans have also interviewed Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown, and former Saints head coach Sean Payton. Gannon, Ryans, and Steichen will not be available for second interviews until after their teams square off in the NFC Championship Game.