Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texans sign Dalton Schultz

  
Published March 20, 2023 01:58 PM
nbc_pft_brandincooks_230320
March 20, 2023 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Texans' move to send Brandin Cooks to the Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round pick and 2024 sixth-round pick and assess what impact he’ll have in Dallas.

Free agent tight end Dalton Schultz is heading to Houston.

Schultz and the Texans have agreed to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. The deal is reportedly worth “up to $9 million,” which usually means he’s going to make less than that unless he hits a lot of unlikely to be earned incentives.

The 26-year-old Schultz was a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Cowboys and has played his entire career in Dallas. Last year Schultz played on the one-year, $10.931 million franchise tag, but this year he’s taking a pay cut after failing to find any team willing to pay him that kind of money.

Last season Schultz started 15 games for the Cowboys and caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns.