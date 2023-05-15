Texans sign second-round pick Juice Scruggs

The Texans signed second-round center Juice Scruggs to his rookie deal, the team announced Monday.

Houston used the 62nd overall pick on the Penn State player, one of nine players the team drafted last month.

He can play center and guard.

The Texans gave up picks 65, 188 and 230 to the Eagles to move into the second round and get Scruggs.

He could compete for the starting center job. Scott Quessenberry and Jarrett Patterson also are at the position for the Texans, with the former having started 16 games for Houston last season. Michael Deiter, listed at guard for the Texans, was a backup center with the Dolphins last season.

Houston has the rest of the offensive line set with Laremy Tunsil, Kenyon Green, Shaq Mason and Tytus Howard.