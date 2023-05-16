 Skip navigation
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
US-NEWS-CHICAGO-NASCAR-1-TB
Saturday NASCAR schedule at Chicago
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texans sign third-round pick Tank Dell

  
Published May 16, 2023 10:26 AM

Wide receiver Tank Dell has signed his first NFL contract.

Agent David Canter announced that his client has signed with the Texans. The third-round pick will be under contract to Houston for four years and is set to make over $5.8 million over the life of the deal.

Dell caught 228 passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns over his three seasons at Houston. He also returned a punt for a touchdown during the 2022 season and averaged 18.3 yards as a kickoff returner.

The Texans have signed five other picks and still need to reach deals with first-round picks C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson as well as fourth-round choice Dylan Horton.