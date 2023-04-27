Texans take C.J. Stroud at No. 2

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Houston Texans’ next franchise quarterback.

Stroud’s draft stock appeared to skyrocket and plummet over the last few months. At one point he was the betting favorite to go to the Panthers with the first overall pick. This week the odds suggested that the Texans planned to pass on Stroud, and that he could drop much further than anyone had been expecting.

But it turned out that the Texans liked Stroud and simply kept their lips sealed about it, and now he’s their pick.

When they traded Deshaun Watson, the Texans knew they were going to have to start over with a new franchise quarterback. Now they think they have him in Stroud.