Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Texans take C.J. Stroud at No. 2

  
Published April 27, 2023 04:25 PM
nbc_nfldraft_florio2ndpick_230427
April 27, 2023 08:36 PM
There were rumors the Houston Texans would go defense, but they end up filling their hole at quarterback with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the Houston Texans’ next franchise quarterback.

Stroud’s draft stock appeared to skyrocket and plummet over the last few months. At one point he was the betting favorite to go to the Panthers with the first overall pick. This week the odds suggested that the Texans planned to pass on Stroud, and that he could drop much further than anyone had been expecting.

But it turned out that the Texans liked Stroud and simply kept their lips sealed about it, and now he’s their pick.

When they traded Deshaun Watson, the Texans knew they were going to have to start over with a new franchise quarterback. Now they think they have him in Stroud.