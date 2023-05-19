 Skip navigation
Texans to sign Jacob Martin to one-year deal

  
Published May 19, 2023 09:40 AM

Jacob Martin is headed back to Houston.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Martin and the Texans have agreed to a one-year deal to bring the free-agent edge rusher back to the franchise.

Martin took a visit with the organization last week , just after he’d been released by Denver.

He had joined the Broncos through a trade with the Jets last year. Martin recorded six tackles and a sack in five games with Denver in 2022 and eight tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in eight games with the Jets.

In three seasons with the Texans from 2019-2021, Martin recorded 10.5 sacks in 45 games with 15 starts. He also had 11 tackles for loss and 16 QB hits in that span.

Martin entered the league as a Seahawks sixth-round pick back in 2018.