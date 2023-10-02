Texans waive Ty Zentner with Cameron Johnston ready to return

The Texans waived punter Ty Zentner on Monday, the team announced.

It’s a sign that their regular punter, Cameron Johnston, is ready to return. He is eligible to come off the injured reserve list this week after spending four weeks on it with a calf injury.

Zentner replaced Johnston and averaged 42.1 yards on 14 punts, with a 38.6 net.

Johnston is in his third season in Houston and has averaged 47.3 yards on 176 punts with the Texans. He has a net average of 42.1.