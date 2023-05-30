Texans will hold joint practices with Dolphins, Saints

The Texans will hold two joint workouts this season under new coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Texans will work against the Dolphins in Houston and the Saints in New Orleans this preseason, Mark Berman of Fox 26 reports. Houston plays a preseason game against the Dolphins at home on Aug. 19 and at the Saints on Aug. 27.

It marks the first time in several years the Texans have participated in joint practices.

They did not work with other teams in practice under David Culley or Lovie Smith.

The Texans hold training camp at their Houston Methodist training facility across the street from Reliant Stadium.

The Saints will hold joint practices with the Chargers in the second week of the preseason, and the Dolphins have joint practices with the Falcons before their preseason opener.