Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith has a stress fracture in his shin

Texas A&M receiver Ainias Smith did not participate in any Scouting Combine testing or drills Saturday.

Medical evaluations at the combine discovered a stress fracture in Smith’s left shin, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Smith will see a specialist next week.

He is projected as a late second day or Day 3 pick.

Smith played only four games in 2022, fracturing his leg in a game against Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. He returned to A&M for a fifth season, rather than entering the draft. Smith rewarded the Aggies with 58 touches for 816 yards and two touchdowns as well as 20 punt returns for 285 yards and a touchdown and seven kickoffs for 103 yards in 2023.

He is the first player in SEC history to total more than 2,000 receiving yards and 800 punt return yards in a career.

Smith had two punt return touchdowns in his career and averaged 10.2 yards on 82 returns. He averaged 18.0 yards on 20 kickoff returns in his career.

Smith said he has spent time talking to Dolphins receivers coach Wes Welker, who told Smith that Smith reminds him of himself.

“A lot of teams have talked to me about playing receiver in the slot,” Smith said this week. “They really want to know if I’m able to play on the outside. . . . On top of that, a lot of teams have also been saying I can play a little running back, probably in third down situations or something like that. But a lot of teams have also been looking for a return guy, so trying to get me back there, some of the kick returns, punt returns, stuff like that.”