Thad Lewis to interview for Bucs offensive coordinator on Wednesday

As the Buccaneers look to replace former offensive coordinator Dave Canales, they’re interviewing an internal candidate for the role.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tampa Bay quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis is interviewing for the OC role on Wednesday.

Lewis, 36, has been with the Bucs’ coaching staff since 2021. He was the team’s assistant receivers coach from 2021-2022 before being promoted to coach the quarterbacks in 2023.

Baker Mayfield had one of his best seasons working with Lewis, as he set career highs in completion percentage (64.3), yards (4,044), and touchdowns (28).

Lewis has also garnered offensive coordinator interest from the Bills, Raiders, Titans, and Bengals this offseason.

As an undrafted rookie out of Duke, Lewis appeared in seven games with six starts in his NFL career. He threw for 1,296 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions for the Browns and Bills.