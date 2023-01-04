 Skip navigation
Thaddeus Moss works out for Steelers

  
Published January 4, 2023 04:13 AM
The Steelers worked out tight end Thaddeus Moss on Tuesday at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Moss is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss.

He has spent time with the Commanders and Bengals in two seasons but has yet to play a regular-season game. Moss was active for the Bengals’ game against the Steelers last November but injured his hamstring in pregame warmups.

Moss went undrafted in 2020 out of LSU, signing with Washington.

Offensive lineman Mike Panasiuk also worked out for the Steelers on Tuesday. He has spent time on the Panthers’ practice squad as a defensive tackle.