The Bills will be in the spotlight, until Week 17

After starting 3-1 and looking dominant, the Bills have stumbled to 4-3. Their offense is sluggish. It lacks an identity, other than “have Josh Allen run around until he throws a 70-yard touchdown pass.”

Something’s got to give. Key injuries to the defense put even more pressure on the offense. Which puts even more pressure on Allen. Who is already expected to do way too much, anyway.

The Bills have many issues to resolve. Starting tonight, they’ll be trying to do so under the glare of a bright spotlight.

Look at the schedule. Tonight, prime time. Next week, Sunday night at Cincinnati. Prime time.

The following week, Monday night vs. the Broncos. Prime time.

The next week, the Jets come to town for a 4:25 p.m. ET game. They go to Philly the week after that, at 4:25 p.m. ET again.

Then comes a Week 13 bye. After that, the Bills go to Kansas City, for another 4:25 p.m. ET game. In Week 15, the Cowboys visit. For another 4:25 p.m. ET game.

The next week, the Bills visit the Chargers on Saturday night. In prime time on Peacock.

Buffalo won’t play at 1:00 p.m. ET again until Week 17, when the Patriots come to town.

It’s a lot of attention for a Buffalo team that has underachieved through seven weeks. Will they thrive under the glare of extra attention? Or will they crumble?

It starts tonight.