 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_askrodney_241108.jpg
Smith, Lattimore are top deadline acquisitions
nbc_pft_djmoore_241108.jpg
Moore leaving field mid-play was a ‘bad look’
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_241108.jpg
Watson remains a ‘distraction’ for the Browns

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The clock ticks on Daniel Jones

  
Published November 10, 2024 11:04 AM

It’s just a matter of time before the Giants bench Daniel Jones.

It could happen during the second half of today’s sluggish performance against the Panthers in Germany. It could happen when the Giants return to action in Week 12, against the Buccaneers.

Regardless, it’s going to happen.

It’s going to happen because Jones has $23 million in injury guarantees for 2025. At some point, they need to get him off the field to avoid owing him that money.

If he finishes the season without an injury, they can walk away from him next year. And they surely will.

The Broncos did the same thing with Russell Wilson last year. The difference is that the Broncos were still alive for the postseason when Wilson was benched. The Giants are getting closer and closer to being done.