The clock ticks on Daniel Jones

It’s just a matter of time before the Giants bench Daniel Jones.

It could happen during the second half of today’s sluggish performance against the Panthers in Germany. It could happen when the Giants return to action in Week 12, against the Buccaneers.

Regardless, it’s going to happen.

It’s going to happen because Jones has $23 million in injury guarantees for 2025. At some point, they need to get him off the field to avoid owing him that money.

If he finishes the season without an injury, they can walk away from him next year. And they surely will.

The Broncos did the same thing with Russell Wilson last year. The difference is that the Broncos were still alive for the postseason when Wilson was benched. The Giants are getting closer and closer to being done.