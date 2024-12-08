The Jets and Dolphins are headed to overtime

The Jets have had a lot of trouble taking the lead late in games this season, but they were able to do it in Miami on Sunday.

They still weren’t able to secure a win, though. After Anders Carlson’s 42-yard field goal put them up 26-23 with 52 seconds to play, Dolphins wideout Malik Washington returned the ensuing kickoff to midfield. Completions by Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle moved the ball into Jason Sanders’ field goal range and a near miss to Hill on a third down pass meant that Sanders came in for a 52-yard try.

Sanders, who was the AFC special teams player of the month in November, knocked it through the uprights.

That means we’re headed to overtime at Hard Rock Stadium.