 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Street Race - Previews
Drivers face challenge of Chicago street course today
Clemson v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 31 Nana Osafo-Mensah, fifth-year defensive end
2022 RedBud ProMotocross-com Chase Sexton.jpg
Saturday’s Motocross Round 5 at RedBud: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The Jimmy Garoppolo injury makes the Tom Brady angle more viable

  
Published May 28, 2023 05:45 AM

Tom Brady is retired. Unless he isn’t.

We know Brady is buying a slice of the Raiders, pending approval of the league at large. We also now know that Jimmy Garoppolo might never play for the Raiders, given a foot injury from 2022 that sparked a massive overhaul of his Vegas contract -- including the entire elimination of his $11.25 million signing bonus.

The contractual language, which we uncovered on Saturday , demonstrates the very real possibility that Garoppolo will never play for the Raiders. It came to light this week that he had foot surgery after signing with the team. And while all involved are pushing a “serenity now” narrative, it could be wise to prepare for insanity later.

Really, how does that potential trail of complete nuttiness not lead straight back to Brady? The other options are Brian Hoyer, Aidan O’Connell, and Chase Garbers.

As reported on Saturday by Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Brady might have to agree to never play again in order to secure approval from the NFL’s other owners. Also, if Brady becomes an owner and wants to play, he apparently will be required to get unanimous approval from the other owners to do so -- which frankly makes no sense.

What makes less sense is that the Raiders have pinned their hopes to a mediocre quarterback with a messed-up foot. It makes a little more sense if Brady is lurking as the break-glass emergency option.