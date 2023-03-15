The new league year begins at 4:00 p.m. ET; here’s what it means

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The new league year begins at 4:00 p.m. ET; here’s what it means

  
Published March 15, 2023 06:32 AM
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230315
March 15, 2023 09:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look at Dalvin Cook's uncertain future with the Vikings and assess how it's harder for teams to justify paying RBs big money when cheaper options come out of the draft.

Free agency began, as a practical matter, on Monday at noon ET. It technically starts today at 4:00 p.m. ET.

That’s when the 2023 league year begins. It’s when the new contracts that agents have negotiated with new teams can be signed. It’s when trades can be finalized. Before those transactions become official, either side can back out, without consequence.

It’s also the moment at which teams must be in compliance with the new salary cap, based on the 51 highest-paid players on the team. It could prompt some teams to cut players or restructure contracts as 4:00 p.m. ET approaches.

And it will result in a second wave of free agency, as players who have contracts with high cap numbers or significant payments that become due or guaranteed in the early days of the league year are cut.

It’s always smart for agents to include early triggers in as many years of their clients’ contracts as possible. Whether it’s a roster bonus or a salary guarantee or something else, these devices force the team to make a decision early, allowing the player to hit the market at a time when budgets haven’t been exhausted.

That’s why some teams will hold onto some of their allocated cash, because players who currently aren’t available land on the market. Some will be expected. Some won’t be.

It will all play out today and through the rest of the week.