MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course

The NFL should dump the two-day negotiating period

  
Published March 13, 2023 07:23 AM
nbc_pft_draft_230313
March 13, 2023 09:17 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal who they believe could make the biggest splash as the dominos begin to fall with free agency, from Javon Hargrave to Orlando Brown and more.

A decade or so ago, in response to evidence of rampant tampering before the official start of free agency, the NFL adopted a two-day negotiating period for impending free agents.

And now, of course, the rampant tampering happens before the negotiating period begins.

Wait and see. Before the negotiation period (known in many circles as “legal tampering”) was adopted, free agents would have multi-million-dollar deals with new teams in place literally minutes after the market opened. It still happens now; the only difference is that the contracts aren’t enforceable until they’re officially submitted to the league after 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, when the league year opens.

Thus, the negotiating period serves no purpose, other than to confuse fans as to when free agency begins. It begins at noon ET on Monday. Why not just begin free agency then?

As of noon, teams will start calling agents with specific deals and tight deadlines. Teams will have a list of preferred options at the positions they’ve targeted. They’ll want to know if the first option is ready to do a deal. If he isn’t, they’ll have to move on to the next one. And the next.

But some deals will be already done. They are already done. Those are the ones we’ll hear about quickly. And it will be further proof that, despite the two-day legal tampering window, illegal tampering still happens.

So get rid of legal tampering. It’s a waste of time. Go back to the old approach, accept that all teams tamper, and trust that they’ll be discreet about it.