The table may be set for Jeff Bezos to make his Commanders bid

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd2hl_230630.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

The table may be set for Jeff Bezos to make his Commanders bid

  
Published March 30, 2023 05:43 AM
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Jeff Bezos attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, ESPN reported on the existence of a pair of $6 billion bids for the Commanders, without any further information, analysis, or context as to how current owner Daniel Snyder would pick a winner.

Other reporting from other outlets has provided some of the missing information, analysis, and/or context. And it points to a very real possibility of a long-expected bidder finally making a play for the team.

A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com recently explained that the group led by Josh Harris is the “only” serious contender , because his bid is backed by the money needed to survive the league’s vetting process.

This means, by implication, Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos isn’t a serious contender.

Meanwhile, Charles Gasparino of Fox Business Network (whose periodic tweets on the matter suggest that his source is someone close to Snyder or even Snyder himself) tweeted that neither of the $6 billion offers are “real,” and that the bids come with contingencies that put the actual value in the range of $5 billion .

Gasparino also reported that Jeff Bezos and Mark Cuban “are eyeing the team ” -- before reporting that Cuban is not interested .

Previously, Gasparino reported that Snyder is no longer opposed to a bid from Bezos, and that if Bezos makes a bid it likely will happen after the league meetings .

It could be that ESPN’s reports regarding of a pair of identical $6 billion bids were aimed at setting the bar that Bezos needs to beat in order to buy the team.

That’s the next move to watch. Bezos knows what it will take. Snyder reportedly isn’t refusing to sell to Bezos for spite . Will Bezos finally do it?