The Titans are the perfect C.J. Stroud litmus test

Much has been said about former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud in recent days. If the Titans trade up with the Cardinals to No. 3 to draft Stroud, that will say it all. In more ways than one.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel played at Ohio State. He coached at Ohio State. He undoubtedly knows people there, well enough to get to the truth about Stroud.

If Stroud is good enough for Vrabel, that should be good enough. Regardless of the S2 scores or whatever other noise is out there.

The flip side, of course, becomes whether the Titans don’t trade up -- and if they would pass on Stroud, if he slips based No. 10 to No. 11, where the Titans currently sit.

Yes or no, up or down, right or wrong, whatever Vrabel and the Titans do about Stroud will tell us plenty more than the whispers and leaks that could be aimed at making him sink.