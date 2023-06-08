 Skip navigation
This week, five free copies of Father of Mine are up for grabs

  
Published June 8, 2023 07:58 AM
Father of Mine

Peter King included the book as a recommendation in his annual Father’s Day Football Morning in America book list, to my surprise.

Also, today’s the day the official number clicks one higher for me, to 58.

To commemorate these two events, I thought about giving away 58 free signed, personalized copies of Father of Mine. But I don’t have 58 copies lying around.

So how about five of them? Five copies. Signed, personalized, and mailed to whatever address the winners give me.

You know the drill by now. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: “Father of Mine June 8 Giveaway.” I’ll select five by Friday night, I’ll notify the winners, I’ll sign and pack up the books, and I’ll get them to the post office by Saturday.

If you want to streamline the process include your address and preferred inscription in your email.

Even with five copies available this week, you have a much better chance of getting one is to buy the ebook for $4.99 or the print edition of $13.97 . (That’s my way of asking you to please buy one.)

Thanks to all who have given Father of Mine a try. Thanks to all who have shared feedback on it. I’ll take every bit of it -- praise, criticism, insults, whatever -- at florio@profootballtalk.com.