Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
This weekend, it’s time for one last pass through Father of Mine

  
Published April 7, 2023 11:13 AM
Father of Mine

Writing a book is only a small piece of the overall puzzle, as I keep finding out.

Every time I think it’s over, it’s time to read it again. And again. And again.

This weekend, the absolute, last, final, review is happening. I’m looking only for obvious typos and other “oh shit” issues, like formatting flaws or whatever in nearly 400 single-spaced pages.

As most of you know, my writing here often has a typo or two. It happens. I work fast, I finish things up, and I move on to the next one. For something like Father of Mine, that’s it. Once it’s done, it’s done. I need to be sure it’s as close to perfect as it possibly can be.

So, by this time Monday, I will have read the thing somewhere between 20 and 30 times. Maybe you’ll decide to read it once. You can order it wherever you get your ebooks, for the low price of $4.99. It’ll be released on April 25.

Here’s a review from Kirkus, if you need to hear from someone other than me that it doesn’t suck. You actually might enjoy the experience. The first two chapters, of more than a hundred, are posted here .