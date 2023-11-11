This weekend only, get a free signed copy of On Our Way Home and Father of Mine

I’m in a good mood this morning, for a change. So let’s give away two books.

The winner of this weekend’s giveaway gets a signed and personalized copy of both On Our Way Home and Father of Mine.

Here are the rules. Send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com. Put “Book Giveaway 11/11/23" in the subject line. Include your name and address in the body of the message. And then play the waiting game.

On Our Way Home costs a mere $3.99 for the ebook and $9.99 for the print edition. Every penny I get goes to the Humane Society of Harrison County, our local no-kill animal shelter.

It’s a good cause, it’s cheap, and it’s a quick and easy Christmas gift for friends, family, co-workers, the folks in your fantasy league, the mailman, and/or random strangers you happen to meet on the street.

Meanwhile, Father of Mine is $4.99 for the ebook, $14.99 for the print edition. And people seem to really like it. Which was sort of the goal in writing it. It, too, would make for a solid holiday gift.

If you like what you get here for free on a daily basis, you’ll like what you get in either book. And you’ll feel good about the money for On Our Way Home going to help innocent dogs and cats (well, dogs are innocent; I continue to believe cats would kill you and eat you if they could).

So enter the contest for the free signed copy of both books. And buy a few copies of On Our Way Home for your holiday gift stash. Ten would be good. Maybe 20. OK, split the difference at 15.

Again, I won’t make a penny from On Our Way Home. In fact, for the first $10,000 in proceeds, I’ll turn the money over and separately pay the taxes on it. So you’re actually costing me money by buying it.

I know some of you out there would love to stick it to me like that. This is your chance to do it. What are you waiting for?