Thomas Brown to interview for Commanders, Chargers OC openings

Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown will be talking to a couple of other teams about offensive coordinator openings this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Brown will interview with the Commanders on Tuesday and Chargers on Wednesday.

Brown spent two seasons as the Rams’ running backs coach before moving to work with the tight ends in 2022. He has coordinator experience from his time at the University of Miami and also interviewed for the Texans head coaching job last week.

The Commanders have also interviewed their quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, and Dolphins assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville. Brown’s Rams colleagues Greg Olson and Zac Robinson are also on the list of candidates for the Chargers job.