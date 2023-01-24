 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022
2023 Wimbledon Men’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Trevor Lawrence
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Thomas Brown to interview for Commanders, Chargers OC openings

  
Published January 24, 2023 03:31 AM
nbc_csu_betmgm_230123
January 23, 2023 12:52 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the latest odds on who will win the Super Bowl and which team may provide the most value.

Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown will be talking to a couple of other teams about offensive coordinator openings this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Brown will interview with the Commanders on Tuesday and Chargers on Wednesday.

Brown spent two seasons as the Rams’ running backs coach before moving to work with the tight ends in 2022. He has coordinator experience from his time at the University of Miami and also interviewed for the Texans head coaching job last week.

The Commanders have also interviewed their quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur, Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, and Dolphins assistant head coach/running backs coach Eric Studesville. Brown’s Rams colleagues Greg Olson and Zac Robinson are also on the list of candidates for the Chargers job.