Three people were detained and weapons were recovered after Kansas City Super Bowl parade mass shooting

As the authorities try to find the people who committed the mass shooting in Kansas City at the end of Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade and rally, initial progress has been made.

Via the Associated Press, three were detained. Also, weapons have been recovered.

The shooting occurred despite the presence of more than 800 law-enforcement officers. Which serves only to underscore the fact that one of the uniquely American risks that come from leaving the home is that you can get shot and killed, anywhere. Even if plenty of police officers are around.

The FBI and Kansas City police are looking for video evidence of the shooting and its aftermath.

Hopefully, the criminal justice system will work as intended. Even more hopefully, the criminal justice system won’t have to work as often as it is in situations like this.