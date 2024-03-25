Three signed copies of Father of Mine were shipped out Friday; more coming this week

Some of you are still entering the Father of Mine giveaway from the weekend of March 16. Which is fine by me. Instead of doing a new one this week, I’ll pick a couple more winners from last weekend’s pool of entries.

On Friday, after using a random number generator to pick the winners, I mailed signed copies to Ryan in Maryland, Trey in Iowa, and Joe in Ohio. (They also got Football Night in America notecards from the 2023 season as bookmarks.)

I’ll send two or three more books out on Friday. If you haven’t entered, send an email to florio@profootballtalk.com with this subject line: Father of Mine 3/16/24 Giveaway. Include your address and preferred inscription.

You can get the e-book for only $3.99 and the print copy for $14.99 right here. The sequel is on track for a September release. It picks up where Father of Mine left off, but it also works (I think, but what the hell do I know?) as a standalone story.