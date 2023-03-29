Thursday night flexing seems inevitable

What the Commissioner wants, the Commissioner gets. And it won’t take much more arm twisting for him to get Thursday night flexing.

It was clear from Roger Goodell’s comments to reporters on Tuesday that he wants to have the ability to move late-season Thursday games to Sunday, and in turn to move a Sunday game to Thursday. It’s also clear from the unofficial vote numbers that Goodell doesn’t have to twist many more arms to get to the magic number of 24.

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, 22 owners favored Thursday night flexing , eight opposed it, and two abstained. No official vote was taken, because the official vote would have failed.

With the item tabled until May, Goodell needs to come up with only two more “yes” votes from the eight “nays” and the two who passed to get what he wants.

He shouldn’t waste his time trying to persuade Giants co-owner John Mara to change his mind. Mara calls the measure “abusive” to season-ticket holders. And he’s right.

But money talks. The tickets to the games will be sold. If a given fan can’t make it to a rescheduled game, the fan can re-sell his or her tickets to someone else. The league doesn’t care, or it wouldn’t be trying to secure the ability to move games by three days.

Goodell eventually will get his way. Even without flexing, he now has the ability to load up the schedule with the most desirable teams having a pair of Sunday-Thursday turnarounds in a given season. Look for this year’s schedule to include Thursday night games in Week 14 through 17 that are more likely to hold their relevance than other potential choices.

And look for Goodell to get two of the 10 holdouts to join the 22 and to give the league the power to tinker with the Thursday night schedule in December, in-stadium customers be damned. Or abused. Or both.