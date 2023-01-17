 Skip navigation
Tickets to potential AFC title game in Atlanta go on sale Wednesday

  
Published January 17, 2023 06:13 AM
The NFL announced procedures for selling tickets to a potential AFC Championship Game in Atlanta on Tuesday morning.

Mercedez-Benz Stadium will host the game if the Chiefs and Bills both win their divisional round games this weekend. The NFL adopted a change in rules for the postseason after the cancelation of the Bills’ game with the Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during a Week 17 game.

Because the Chiefs and Bills did not play the same number of games, the league adopted a resolution calling for a neutral site game. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell selected Atlanta as the host city for that game.

Season ticket holders for the Chiefs and Bills who opted in to buying tickets for the game will have a presale to purchase tickets in Atlanta starting at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, January 18. Teams will contact them with information about how to participate.

Any other fans interested in buying tickets can register to participate in a Friday morning sale by clicking here . Any remaining tickets will go on sale Monday, January 23 if there will be a game in Atlanta.

If the AFC Championship Game is not held in Atlanta, any tickets purchased as part of the presales will be refunded in full.