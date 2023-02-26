 Skip navigation
Top News

Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_cycling_tdfsandboxprvw_230630.jpg
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tilman Fertitta enters the fray for the Commanders

  
Published February 26, 2023 04:12 AM
nbc_pftpm_bezoscommanders_230224
February 24, 2023 01:39 PM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore what Jeff Bezos could bring to the Commanders and how Daniel Snyder's personal opinion could be an obstacle in the decision-making process.

Jeff Bezos is out, even if he was never in. Another potential bidder for the Commanders is now in.

According to the Washington Post, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta “is involved in the bidding ” for the D.C. football team.

Fertitta’s bid landed at an estimated $5.5 billion, per the report, and he’s not considered to be a frontrunner.

He’s apparently the other previously unnamed bidder who has visited the team’s facility, along with Josh Harris.

The news of Fertitta being a bidder dropped in the immediate aftermath of reports from both the New York Post and TheAthletic.com that Bezos, the Amazon founder and Washington Post owner, has been banned from bidding on the Commanders.

The Washington Post has not reported the fact (if it is factual) that Bezos has been banned from bidding on the Commanders. Indeed, the Saturday night item from the Washington Post lists Bezos as a potential buyer without even mentioning the twice-reported bombshell that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder refuses to accept any bid from Bezos.

While every article from the Washington Post addressing Bezos includes a disclaimer that he owns the publication, it’s nevertheless becoming conspicuous that the paper he owns won’t breathe a word of the reality that multiple major publications have reported that he’s been barred from making a bid -- or that the paper he owns apparently isn’t doing any of its own reporting on the fact that Boss Bezos is being snubbed by the fully-grown Boss Baby who owns the Commanders.