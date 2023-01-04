 Skip navigation
Timing of Bengals-Ravens game implies nothing about Bills-Bengals decision

  
Published January 4, 2023 12:04 PM
Initially, the NFL did not pick a specific time for the Week 18 game between the Ravens and Bengals. There was a reason for that.

If the Bengals had lost to the Bills on Monday night, making the Week 18 game the AFC North championship, the game would have been played at 4:25 p.m. ET. If the Bengals had won on Monday night, the Bengals would have clinched the AFC North, putting the Ravens game at 1:00 p.m. ET.

With the NFL announcing on Wednesday that Ravens-Bengals will be played at 1:00 p.m. ET, some are interpreting this as meaning that the NFL has decided to cancel Bills-Bengals. If so, and if the NFL then determines playoff seeding based on winning percentage, the Bengals would clinch the AFC North.

As one source with knowledge of the dynamics explained it to PFT, the timing decision for Ravens-Bengals doesn’t mean that a decision has been made regarding Bills-Bengals.

Even without a head-to-head result between the Bills and Bengals, Cincinnati could force a tie with Buffalo by winning on Sunday, if the Bills lose to the Patriots. And the Bengals apparently would win the two-way tiebreaker with Buffalo. So the league has opted to play those games at the same time, in the event Bills-Bengals is never played.

There’s still a chance that Bills-Bengals could be played during wild-card weekend, with only the NFC wild-card games played then. The AFC wild-card games would happen the following weekend, with the AFC and NFC playoff schedules synching up again the divisional round -- and the two-week break between conference championships and the Super Bowl cut to one week.