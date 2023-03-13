 Skip navigation
Titans agree to deal with Andre Dillard

  
Published March 13, 2023 01:52 PM
Tackle Andre Dillard is on his way to Tennessee.

NFL Media reports that Dillard and the Titans have agreed to terms on a contract. No terms of the deal have been disclosed.

Dillard was an Eagles first-round pick in 2019, but he never nailed down a starting job in Philadelphia. After making four starts as a rookie, Dillard was projected to start in 2020 but he missed the season with a torn biceps he suffered in August.

Once Dillard was healthy, he was behind Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson but the Titans should offer a chance at a starting job. Left tackle Taylor Lewan was released and Dennis Daley and Le’Raven Clark are also set for free agency this week.

UPDATE 5:58 p.m. ET: It is reportedly a three-year, $29 million deal for Dillard.