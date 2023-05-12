 Skip navigation
Titans agree to terms with 14 undrafted rookies

  
Published May 12, 2023 07:30 AM

The Titans drafted one wide receiver this year and they’ve added two more undrafted rookies to the position group.

The team announced the addition of 14 undrafted free agents on Friday. The group includes Jacob Copeland and Tre’Shaun Harrison.

Copeland played 12 games for Maryland last season and caught 26 passes for 376 yards and two touchdowns. Harrison had 52 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns during his final season at Oregon State.

Troy defensive tackle Shakel Brown, Eastern Kentucky safety Matt Jackson, Appalachian State cornerback Steven Jones, Boise State safety Tyreque Jones, Baldwin Wallace cornerback Anthony Kendall, Cincinnati running back Charles McClelland, Eastern Kentucky defensive end TK McClendon, Ferris State linebacker Caleb Murphy, Boise State tackle John Ojukwu, Ole Miss linebacker Otis Reese, Minnesota linebacker Thomas Rush, and Texas Tech kicker Trey Wolff.