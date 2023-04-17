 Skip navigation
Titans agree to terms with Ben Niemann

  
Published April 17, 2023 12:06 PM

Monday brought word of a new addition to the Titans defense.

The team announced that linebacker Ben Niemann has agreed to a deal for the 2023 season. No terms of the contract were disclosed.

Niemann spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chiefs and moved on to the Cardinals last season. He has been a regular on defense and special teams over the last four years and made nine starts for Arizona in 2022.

Niemann had 70 tackles and a fumble recovery during his year with the Cardinals. He had 167 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and five fumble recoveries during his run in Kansas City.