Titans agree to terms with Tyjae Spears

The Titans have gotten another draft pick under contract.

Tennessee announced on Thursday that the club has agreed to terms with third-round pick Tyjae Spears on his rookie deal.

Spears, a running back, was the third of six draft picks the Titans made last month. He rushed for 1,581 yards with 19 touchdowns in his last season at Tulane, picking up 6.9 yards per carry. Additionally, he recorded 22 receptions for 256 yards with a pair of TDs.

The Titans have now agreed to terms with four of their six draftees. First-round pick Peter Skoronski and quarterback Will Levis have yet to agree to terms.