Titans announce coaching staff, including 11 holdovers

The Titans announced their new coaching staff Tuesday.

The team added 10 new coaches and retained 11 others under new head coach Brian Callahan.

Those joining the staff have decades of NFL experience.

The new assistant coaches on offense are Bill Callahan, offensive line; Tyke Tolbert, wide receivers; Randy Jordan, running backs; Bo Hardegree, quarterbacks; and Payton McCollum, assistant wide receivers. On the defensive staff, the new coaches are Frank Bush, linebackers; Steve Jackson, secondary/safeties; Tracy Rocker, defensive line and Ben Bloom, outside linebackers. Tom Jones joins the staff as assistant to the head coach.

The staff also includes coaches who were on the staff last year, some in new roles: Chris Harris, passing game coordinator/cornerbacks; Justin Outten, tight ends; Anthony Levine Sr., assistant special teams; Clinton McMillan, assistant defensive line/pass rush specialist; Lori Locust, defensive quality control; Kylan Butler, offensive assistant; Matt Jones, offensive assistant; Luke Stocker, offensive assistant and from the strength and conditioning staff Brian Bell, Tyler Rouse and Haley Roberts.

Several spots on the coaching roster, including special teams coordinator, still need to be filled. The team previously announced the additions of Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator and Nick Holz as offensive coordinator.