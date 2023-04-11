 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa 'focused' entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Titans announce Jeffery Simmons four-year extension

  
Published April 11, 2023 07:10 AM
Last week, the Titans reportedly agreed to a multi-year contract extension with one of their key defensive players.

Now that news has been made official.

Tennessee announced on Tuesday morning that Jeffery Simmons has agreed to terms on a new deal.

The extension is reportedly worth $94 million over four years. Simmons was previously set to make $10.753 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

Since he was selected in the first round of the 2019 draft, Simmons has totaled 189 tackles, 21 sacks, 46 quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, and 19 passes defensed in 56 games with 54 starts. Simmons has been a second-team All-pro in each of the past two seasons.

In 2022, Simmons recorded 7.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 14 quarterback hits, and seven passes defensed.