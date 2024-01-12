Titans announce they have completed interview with Brian Callahan

The Titans have wrapped up their first head coaching interview.

The team announced on Friday afternoon that they have completed their interview with Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan is also set to interview with the Chargers early next month.

Callahan has been with the Bengals since 2019 and that’s given him a first-hand role in helping to develop Joe Burrow into one of the league’s top quarterbacks. Callahan, who is the son of former NFL head coach and offensive line coach Bill Callahan, has also worked for the Broncos, Raiders, and Lions.

The Titans are set to interview Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce this weekend and they have also requested interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson andTexans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.