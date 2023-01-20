 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Titans General Manager Ran Carthon will take time to evaluate Ryan Tannehill, roster

  
Published January 20, 2023 12:27 PM
nbc_pft_titanshirecarthon_230118
January 18, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they’re confident Ran Carthon will have the Titans competitive again in 2023.

Ryan Tannehill missed five games this season, and, when he did play, the Titans were only 6-6. He threw his fewest touchdown passes since his rookie season of 2012.

The Titans have a decision to make at the position.

Despite coach Mike Vrabel endorsing Tannehill as his quarterback, the quarterback has a $36.6 million cap hit and the Titans could save $18 million by cutting him.

New General Manager Ran Carthon said at his introductory news conference that he needs some time to evaluate Tannehill.

“I don’t think that’s fair at this point,” Carthon said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “We’re still evaluating the roster. Ryan has been great here. He’s won a lot of football games. I look forward to us winning football games. But I still need more time to evaluate and make those decisions.”

Tannehill, who turns 35 in July, said he “definitely” has “some good years left .”

His past two seasons have been mediocre, with a 17-11 record, 34 touchdowns, 20 interceptions and a 91.5 passer rating. In his defense, the Titans receiving corps suffered with the offseason trade of A.J. Brown and injuries to the offensive line have played a big part in the 80 sacks he has taken the past two seasons.

“This is a quarterback-driven league,” Carthon said. “People are hired and fired every day over that position. I want to spend more time evaluating that position, so I will have my own opinion. Then, Mike and I will confer, and we’ll figure it out.”