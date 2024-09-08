 Skip navigation
Titans lead Bears 17-3 at halftime

  
Published September 8, 2024 02:33 PM

Through two quarters, the Titans are spoiling quarterback Caleb Williams’ debut.

Tennessee leads Chicago 17-3 at halftime.

The Titans and Bears traded punts to start, but Tennessee has since come alive on offense, scoring on three consecutive possessions.

Tony Pollard got the scoring started with a 26-yard run, putting up his first touchdown as a Titan to give his new club a 7-0 lead. Chicago then muffed the ensuing kickoff, giving Tennessee an extra possession deep in Bears territory. But the Titans could manage just a 40-yard field goal out of that to go up 10-0.

Later in the second quarter, quarterback Will Levis hit his first touchdown throw of the year with a 17-yard pass to tight end Chig Okonkwo to go up 17-0. That capped a 14-play, 73-yard drive that took 8:23 off the clock. The Titans converted a third-and-15 and a fourth-and-3 on the possession.

The Bears had a strong return to set up the offense in a good position, with DeAndre Carter taking the ball 66 yards to the Tennessee 34. But Chicago could manage just a field goal out of the possession.

Caleb Williams’ throw on second-and-5 from the Tennessee 6-yard line was right to Keenan Allen’s hands in the end zone but the receiver couldn’t reel it in.

There was also a bizarre play where Williams’ pass was batted up in the air and eventually caught by rookie Rome Odunze. But then the wideout fumbled the ball, which was recovered by Tevin Jenkins at the Tennessee 10-yard line.

Williams is 8-of-14 passing for 53 yards. Chicago has just five first downs, 50 total yards, and is 0-of-6 on third down. The club is averaging 2.2 yards per play.

On the other side, Levis is 9-of-15 for 67 yards with a touchdown. He’s rushed for 24 yards. Tony Pollard has nine carries for 64 yards, good for 7.1 yards per carry. Tajae Spears has added four carries for 21 yards. Calvin Ridley leads with two catches for 28 yards.

The Bears will receive the second-half kickoff.